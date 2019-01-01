 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. ZiiNGLES: The Cottonmouth Solution

ZiiNGLES: The Cottonmouth Solution

by ZiiNGLES

$24.99MSRP

About this product

ZiiNGLES relieves your cottonmouth so that you can experience the benefits of cannabis without the uncomfortable—and ultimately harmful—side effect of dry mouth. ZiiNGLES' organic herbal mouth spray promotes your body's natural salivation by encouraging your salivary glands to produce and secrete more saliva, relieving your dry mouth quickly and effectively. It also optimizes your oral care and makes your mouth feel brilliantly sensational! It's the premium quality of our ingredients, along with the synergistic potency of our proprietary herbal blend, that powers ZiiNGLES and makes it the highly effective force for oral care that it is. ZiiNGLES is principally energized by the herb spilanthes (Spilanthes acmella, organically grown in the USA). Also known as the extraordinary ‘electric daisy’ plant, spilanthes has its evolutionary origins in the Peruvian Amazon where it has been traditionally used for generations as the ‘go-to herb’ for all manner of oral health issues. Spilanthes is one of the botanical realm's most powerful sialogogues, a substance that induces saliva production. It contains a potent, highly bioactive compound called spilanthol that stimulates our body’s innate salivation response. Spilanthol activates ion channels in the cell membranes of nerve fiber receptors on the tongue and within the oral cavity. This activation generates an electrical signal that is relayed along the nerve fibers and evokes a response from the trigeminal and facial nerves which, in turn, stimulate the salivary glands to produce and release saliva. Spilanthol also triggers a remarkable “vibratory chemesthetic sensation"—the unique mouth-tingling effect (especially notable when high!)— that is experienced with ZiiNGLES. ZiiNGLES is mindfully made with organically cultivated and ethically wildcrafted herbs and is manufactured in the USA in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Vegan | Gluten-free | GMO-free | Sugar-free | Kosher | No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives | No fluoride | No parabens Available in 3 great-tasting, all-natural flavors: Lemon, Raspberry, Spearmint The Cottonmouth Solution!

About this brand

At ZiiNGLES, we respect and champion cannabis as an extraordinary plant, a wonderful medicine, and a recreational and creative botanical marvel. And we’re ecstatic to see it lose its previous societal stigma and regain its well-deserved status in the upper echelons of the herbal pantheon. But even cannabis has an undesirable side effect that can detract from its many benefits. Colloquially known as ‘cottonmouth’, cannabis-induced dry mouth affects virtually everyone who consumes cannabis, whether medicinally or recreationally, and whether by vaping, smoking, or ingesting it. Now we don't want to bum you out, but dry mouth from frequent cannabis use can lead to periodontal disease and gingivitis. That is just the unfortunate, well-documented truth.(1,2) The fortunate truth is that ZiiNGLES’ organic herbal mouth spray alleviates the #1 side effect of cannabis use—cotton mouth—reliably and effectively. ZiiNGLES' premium blend of organically cultivated and ethically wildcrafted herbs—cannabis companion plants—supports your body’s innate salivation process by encouraging your salivary glands to produce and secrete more saliva. ZiiNGLES also contains powerful antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties that will leave your mouth feeling well-loved—clean, sparkling, and sensationally alive. We call this effect 'electro-luscious.' ZiiNGLES' botanical bio-electrical wizardry quickly relieves your dry mouth so that you can experience the benefits of cannabis, without the discomfort and detrimental oral health problems associated with dry mouth. Visit us for videos, testimonial videos animations, and blog posts, and join our community for samples, information on ZiiNGLES' herbs and ingredients, and wholesale opportunities. ____________ 1. “Across several domains of health (periodontal health, lung function, systemic inflammation, and metabolic health), clear evidence of an adverse association with cannabis use was apparent for only one domain, namely, periodontal health.” JAMA Psychiatry. 2016;73(7):731-740. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2016.0637 2. Journal of Periodontology Relationship Between Frequent Recreational Cannabis (Marijuana and Hashish) Use and Periodontitis in Adults in the United States: Nhanes 2011-12