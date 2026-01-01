California, roll up and clear your schedules—420 season has arrived, and Leafly’s editors have picked Cali’s absolute finest weed lineup for the occasion. We’re serving flavor-rich classics alongside smooth-hitting legends. From SF to SoCal, whether you’re sparking at the beach, hitting festivals, or just relaxing in your favorite chill spot, these strains blend potency, taste, and pure California vibes into the ultimate 420 experience.