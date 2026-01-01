Connecticut, prep your grinders—420 is here, and Leafly’s editors have hand-selected a lineup of the absolute best weed strains to spark your celebrations. Connecticut's cannabis scene is thriving, from Hartford to Stamford, New Haven to the shoreline—this curated collection of weed combines legendary staples, innovative flavors, and potent highs tailored perfectly for local tastes and epic 420 celebrations. Stock up, roll up, and spark your best 420 yet.