Top 420 strains in New Mexico
New Mexico, spark your lighters and settle in—420 season has arrived, and Leafly’s editors have selected the very best weed strains to enhance your celebrations this April. From desert adventures around Albuquerque to laid-back nights in Santa Fe, these strains capture New Mexico's spirit—delivering vivid flavors, unforgettable experiences, and all-around elevated vibes for your best 420 yet.
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.