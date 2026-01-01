Top 420 strains in New York
New York, spark those joints—the 420 holiday is here, and Leafly’s editors have curated your ultimate weed lineup for the 420 festivities. We've pulled together heavy-hitting NY favorites, classic crowd-pleasers, and flavorful newcomers. Whether you're chilling in the boroughs, vibing upstate, or just relaxing at home, these strains promise top-tier highs and flavor profiles that live up to the Empire State’s legendary status.
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.