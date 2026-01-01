New York, spark those joints—the 420 holiday is here, and Leafly’s editors have curated your ultimate weed lineup for the 420 festivities. We've pulled together heavy-hitting NY favorites, classic crowd-pleasers, and flavorful newcomers. Whether you're chilling in the boroughs, vibing upstate, or just relaxing at home, these strains promise top-tier highs and flavor profiles that live up to the Empire State’s legendary status.