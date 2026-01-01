Hash Burger and similar strains
A cross of Double Burger x Han Solo Hash Plant, this hash-dumping hero represents the roaring return of loud, skunky terps. With a typhoon of deep umami flavor and no candy coating in sight, Hash Burger is unapologetically gassy, and we are always hungry for more. Hash Burger is a stay-seated sort of strain that shines in low-key hangs and movie nights. It provides a soaring mental uplift with a grounded, full-body relief that makes it especially popular with medicinal patients. Hash Burger delivers a hot, tasty serving of funk that we can’t resist. If Hash Burger is flying off the shelves near you, check out these similar strains that will satisfy your hunger.
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.