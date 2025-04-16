Leafly Nation—420 is here, and we’re celebrating with a nationwide roundup of the hottest strains lighting up menus from coast to coast. Whether you’re posted up in the Rockies, rolling deep in LA, or sparking up on a Brooklyn rooftop, this list brings together the most in-demand genetics making waves across the country. These strains were chosen for three reasons: they’re trending in multiple states, they’ve earned high marks from Leafly shoppers for quality and effects, and they represent the flavor and potency driving today’s cannabis culture. From creamy crowd-pleasers like Lemon Cherry Gelato, Rainbow Belts, and Runtz, to high-powered icons like Super Boof, Permanent Marker, and Cap Junky, this list delivers top-tier flower for every kind of 420 session. If your vibe leans fruity and fun, you’ll find picks like Bananas, Sherbanger, and Pink Certz. If you’re chasing gas and depth, grab strains like White Truffle, Peanut Butter Breath, and Carbon Fiber. However you’re celebrating—solo, with your crew, or at a packed-out dispensary event—this list is built to elevate your 420, wherever you call home.