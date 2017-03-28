About this product
1000mg total extract
~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test 3-7% higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
About this strain
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
About this brand
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.