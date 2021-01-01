About Cannabis Derived Terpenes

Cannabis-derived terpenes, often abbreviated as “CDTs”, are by definition terpenes that come from the cannabis plant. However, within the cannabis industry, the term “cannabis-derived terpenes” has come to mean the terpenes, flavonoids, and all the other organic compounds that give cannabis its distinctive smells and tastes. Actual terpenes may make up as little as 30% of the actual percentage of compounds in CDTs, but what you are purchasing is 100% derived from cannabis.



Because terpenes are solvents and are typically harsh in high concentrations, the reduced percentage of actual terpene content in CDTs tends to make CDTs much smoother compared to other pure, isolated terpene options in equal volumes.



CDTs tend to have a more potent smell and also a wider variety of compounds and terpenes in them than botanical-derived terpenes. This is typically better for those looking for a more well-rounded “entourage effect”.



Cannabis Derived Terpenes Product Description

Description: Glass vial container with plastic screw-top lid

Amount per jar: Available in 1G and 4G sizes

Serving size: Dependent upon use

Servings per jar: Varies depending on usage amounts

Difference Between Our CDT’s

We use 2 different terpene providers:



Cannabis Derived Terpene Provider 1

This company’s method uses a hydrocarbon extraction on fresh, never frozen cannabis material. Terpenes are fractionally separated from the initial hydrocarbon extraction and pieced back together. While this method is fully cannabis-derived, it can produce a sweeter-tasting terpene that can really bring out the fruit and food-type flavors within the plant.



Terpene strains that fall within this category are: Berry White, Blue Dream, Gary Payton, Gelato 41, Granddaddy Pluto, Grenadine, Ice Cream Cake, Lemon Gelato, London Pound Cake, Melonatta, Orange Cookies, Pancakes, Pineapple Cake, Pink Rozay, SFV OG, Snowman, Sunset Sherbert, and Super Charger.



Cannabis Derived Terpene Provider 2

This company’s method uses a proprietary extraction method on fresh, never frozen cannabis material. Terpenes are taken directly from the material and used “as is” versus being fractionally separated and pieced back together. This method will not have the sweetness or enhanced fruit/food flavors as the first CDT options and is typically described as an earthier/more herbal taste that is truer to the flower.



Terpene strains that fall within this category are: Alien OG, Apple Fritter, Banana Sherbert, Blackberry Kush, Cali-O, Champagne Kush, Clementine, Garlic Jam, Gods Gift, Golden Ticket, Guava Jam, Jack Herer, Kimbo Kush, Layer Cake, Lemon Crush, Lemon Fuel, Mimosa, Northern Lights, Orange Cream, Pineapple OG, Remedy OG, Sour Tangie, Super Lemon Haze, Tahoe OG, Tropical Storm, and WiFi OG.



Using Cannabis-Derived Terpenes.

Tinctures typically use 0.01-0.25% terpenes. Inhalable products generally use 0.5%-5%



NEVER USE TERPENES UNDILUTED.WE DO NOT RECOMMEND ANY TOPICAL APPLICATION OR INTERNAL CONSUMPTION OF TERPENES. ANY PERCENTAGES LISTED ARE FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. AMOUNTS ARE BASED ON ANECDOTAL CANNABIS-INDUSTRY FEEDBACK. THESE ARE NOT SPECIFIC RECOMMENDATIONS OF USE.



Restrictions on Use

Do not use if you are pregnant, nursing or a person with or at risk of serious health conditions. This product does not diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should determine and conduct their own safety standards and testing.DO NOT USE THIS PRODUCT IN ANY MANNER NOT RECOMMENDED BY A DOCTOR.