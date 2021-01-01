About this product
Description: Sativa Hybrid
Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting
Flavor: Cedar with mango and passionfruit tones
Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~25mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
500mg total extract
475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
25 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our .5ml packaging will say “approximately 450mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
Effects: Relaxing/Uplifting
Flavor: Cedar with mango and passionfruit tones
Our .5 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge features over 475mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~25mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
500mg total extract
475mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
25 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our .5ml packaging will say “approximately 450mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.