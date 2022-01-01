About this product
Our Delta 8 THC tincture contains a broad spectrum hemp extract with Delta 8 THC, other cannabinoids (CBD, CBC, CBN, CBDv, CBG, etc), and terpenes that help with effectiveness, and MCT as a carrier oil.
Delta 8 THC Tincture Product Description
Amount: 1 oz / 30 ml
Container: Black glass tincture bottle with child-resistant 1ml dropper with metered pipette
Ingredients: Hemp Extract, Natural Terpene Blend, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Vitamin E
About this brand
3CHI
Hemp Perfected.
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.
