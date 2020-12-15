About this product
Effects: Relaxing/Calming
Flavor: Sweet berry-like flavor with a touch of creaminess
Our 1 ml Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is the most potent Delta 8 cartridge available, currently testing at over 950mg (95%+) of hemp-derived ∆8 THC and ~50mg of CBN, CBC, and strain-specific terpenes. Delta 8 THC typically gives an uplifting feel with a calming energy. Each delta 8 THC vape cartridge contains approximately:
1000mg total extract
~900-950mg Delta 8 THC (95%+)
~50-100 mg CBN, CBC, & terpenes
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
NOTE: There are small amounts of variation in our batches. To account for this our 1ml packaging will say “approximately 900mg ∆8THC” to be conservative. However, our extracts typically test 3-7% higher. You should always go by the actual testing, not the packaging.
About this strain
Gelato, also known as "Larry Bird" and "Gelato #42" is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made from a crossing of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. With its balance of indica & sativa, this strain produces a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers who have smoked Gelato say the effects of the strain come on quickly. You'll be left feeling numb to pain, relaxed, but mentally stimulated and productive. As far as potency goes, Gelato boasts a THC level of 17%, making it an ideal choice for medical marijuana patients seeking relief for pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects this strain offers. In terms of taste, Gelato is sweet and features fruity and creamy flavors and aromas. According to growers, this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and are illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shiny white coating of crystal resin. The average price per gram of Gelato is $12. Because Gelato has reached a ledgandery status among cannabis connoisseurs, it comes as no surprise it's been used to make a variety of other high-quality Gelato strains, including Gelato #3, Gelato #33, Gelato #41, and Gelato #45.
About this brand
All 3Chi products are made in the USA with USA grown hemp and are formulated by a biochemist. We believe in constant research and testing to continually produce the most effective products in the industry.
Targeted Relief: Custom blends utilize the unique properties of each cannabinoid and terpene to produce tailored effects
Lab Tested Extracts: Lab-tested at the extract level so you can see the full cannabinoid content used to create your product
Biochemist Formulated: Products are developed using trained scientific methods and research
3Chi products are available at 3Chi.com and at select retailers around the country.