About this product

It is located within the proposed zoning area in Los Angeles and... With a mostly wide-open floor plan, up to 16' ceilings, an existing mezzanine space, plenty of power and a roll-up door out back, this space is just waiting for you to come in and set up.



When leased, the warehouse will be clear of all obstruction and you'll be left with a blank canvas to design exactly as you like. Pair all of the above with the small office and the rest is yours to create!



This one won't last long and is just waiting for the right entrepreneur! If this meets your needs, call 949-916-0022 x407 or email info@420realproperties.com for more information today!