About this product

This Domeless drop in nail is all you need for nearly any 14, 18, or 19mm downstem. The concentric heat sinks serve two uses. They prevent heat from tansfering from the nail to your piece, and are sized to fit in different downstems. Best of all this nail requires no dome.



Solid Titanium

Height: 2" Dish Width: 0.75"

Fits 14,18,and 19mm downstems