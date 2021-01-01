Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand 420 Science

420 Science

Drop In Domeless Nail 14mm / 18mm

Product rating:

About this product

This Domeless drop in nail is all you need for nearly any 14, 18, or 19mm downstem. The concentric heat sinks serve two uses. They prevent heat from tansfering from the nail to your piece, and are sized to fit in different downstems. Best of all this nail requires no dome.

Solid Titanium
Height: 2" Dish Width: 0.75"
Fits 14,18,and 19mm downstems
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!