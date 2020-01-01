 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. 420 Science

420 Science

The most trusted online head shop since 2004.

About 420 Science

420 Science was founded in 2004 by best friends Matt & Gary with an idea for glass stash jars featuring cannabis-themed designs. We’ve grown a lot over the years and in addition to making 420 Jars, we manufacture a wide range of smoke accessories including RezBlock – a resin preventative for water pipes, Wax Wallets and DabDish Pro silicone containers, Smoke Soap – an all natural pipe cleaner, the 420 Scope, 420 Wipes and our water pipe, Kargo. We also provide custom printed stash jars for every type of brand from small dispensaries to large international names. We’re the only custom jar company that decorates our jars by hand in our warehouse in Austin, TX. Custom 420 Jars are a way to promote your name with a product customers love and use every day.

Bongs & waterpipes

more products

Concentrate storage

more products

Flower storage

more products

Miscellaneous

more products

Nails & attachments

more products

Other apparel

more products

Pipes

more products

Posters & art

more products

Smoking accessories

more products

Tools & accessories

more products

Available in

United States, Canada, Ontario