About this product

We are proud to introduce our redesign of the Kargo water pipe! The Kargo 2 is everything we loved about the old piece along with some great additions like percs, a better fitting lid, and an overall innovative design that lets you have access to your juiciest nugs right where you need them. The smaller chamber and sidecar mouthpiece make this Kargo super stable and reliable. The Kargo 2 Hammerhead perc is a two-sided inline oriented showerhead that effortlessly pushes water and bubbles to the sides of the chamber. You can rip as hard as you want on the Hammer and it will not slow down. This Kargo 2 DOES NOT COME protected by a one year warranty. Get the warranty here.



Specs:



Built-In 420 Jar

Hammerhead Perc

Height: 7"

Base Width: 4.5"

Takes 14mm male accessories

No warranty. Get the warranty here.