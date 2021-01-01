About this product

We're awesome, but we're not perfect. This jar is proof of that. It used to be our XL UV Screw-Top, but fans weren't happy with the seal. And you know what? Neither were we. So we went back to the lab and came up with double-wall protection to ensure maximum freshness. We learn from our mistakes. Just like Einstein.



Specs:



Machine Blown Glass

Permanent Glass Decals

Airtight Silicone Lid

Holds: 1.5 oz (42.0 g) | 24 fl oz (710 ml)

Height: 4.75in (12.1 cm)

Width: 4.0in (10.2 cm)

Made in the USA

420 Jars Lifetime Warranty

*See All Available Designs on the 420 Science website