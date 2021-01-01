420 Science
Medium Wide-Mouth Jar
About this product
We're awesome, but we're not perfect. This jar is proof of that. It used to be our XL UV Screw-Top, but fans weren't happy with the seal. And you know what? Neither were we. So we went back to the lab and came up with double-wall protection to ensure maximum freshness. We learn from our mistakes. Just like Einstein.
Specs:
Machine Blown Glass
Permanent Glass Decals
Airtight Silicone Lid
Holds: 1.5 oz (42.0 g) | 24 fl oz (710 ml)
Height: 4.75in (12.1 cm)
Width: 4.0in (10.2 cm)
Made in the USA
420 Jars Lifetime Warranty
*See All Available Designs on the 420 Science website
