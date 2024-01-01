Indica Blend

—

3.5g

—

Our indica-leaning blend is primed for those nights and weekends when it’s time to tune out. Hit the couch, lock in, and vibe out.

—

Get your stash up. Our flagship strains, bagged up fresh from the grow.

—

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

Show more