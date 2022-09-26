93 Boyz
Never run out of gas
About this brand
93 Boyz is Chicago’s first Black-owned cannabis brand and the first to pair top-shelf genetics with a core mission focused on giving back to the community.
The brand was founded by Chicago-born musician and activist Vic Mensa with a vision of lifting up the neighborhoods around him while lifting spirits across the state. That vision- paired with the heaviest, headiest gas available anywhere- is what fuels 93 Boyz today.
