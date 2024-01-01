The Y x Snowman

.75g

Find true balance with this mesmerizing bud named in honor of the NBA Hall of Famer. The Y was crossed with Snowman to yield a smooth, gentle high that's party-ready while remaining an ideal everyday carry.

It’s ready when you are. A premium pre-roll cone in a sleek glass tube.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

