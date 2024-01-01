Zkittlez x Moonbow

3.5g

A sweet, fruity, indica-leaning ride to the clouds. Perennial favorite Zkittlez and heavy hitter Moonbow form the lineage of a strain that feels as good as it tastes. Think indica, think love, think peace, think happy thoughts.

Get your stash up. Our flagship strains, bagged up fresh from the grow.

Stay fueled up wherever you go. A portion of every puff goes back to the communities most affected by the unjust laws and outdated prejudices surrounding cannabis consumption.

