Blueberry CBD Blast enriched with terpenes (Sativa feeling)
Our CBD Vape Oil is made from CO2 extracted industrial hemp and then enriched with terpenes. Our CBD vape oil contains no THC but does contain a full spectrum of natural cannabinoids typically found in medical cannabis.
Persons using this product must be 18 or older. The safety of this product has not been determined. Use at your own risk. Always consult your physician before using this product. At no time should you ever operate any mechanical device while using any natural product until you know its effects.
Blueberry Blast effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dizzy
21% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
17% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
8% of people say it helps with fatigue
