About this product
Our Lemon Ginger is not your run of the mill ginger beer. Zingy lemon juice pairs perfectly with spicy ginger in this refreshingly chill drink. Our favorite way to enjoy? Right after a killer workout. A must try for ginger fans. Imagine the perfect ginger lemonade! Try it today!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.