A little sweet, a little tart, and 100% refreshing. Ablis Berry Lime is our newest flavor of sparkling CBD drinks. And with no calories, no sugar, no sweeteners and no sodium it’s all guts and no-nonsense. Best enjoyed on the trail, at the summit, or around the campfire. Crack one open today!
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.