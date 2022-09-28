About this product
The refreshing zing of our Lemon Ginger in an on-the-go shot. We recommend keeping a Lemon Ginger shot (or four) in your gym bag, car, desk––you name it. The perfect ratio of lemon to ginger ( we think at least ). Try one today and let us know!
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.