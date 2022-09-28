About this product
Bright lemon is the star of this sparkling drink, which delivers on both flavor and CBD. Naturally sugar-free, Ablis Lemon Water is great for those wanting to elevate their active lifestyles without the added calories.
This refreshing beverage is sugar/sweetener free. Flavored with a real lemon extract and the rest is delicious PNW water.
About this brand
Ablis CBD
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.