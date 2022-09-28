About this product
Our Strawberry Mojito CBD beverage is the kind of drink that’ll conjure tropical beach vibes. And while we admit we tend to enjoy this one floating along the Deschutes River or feet-up in our backyards, we still get vacation vibes with every minty-sweet sip. Results are in: Ablis Strawberry Mojito is the perfect midweek pick-me-up. (Alcohol not included)
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.