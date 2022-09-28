About this product
Get an on-the-go blast of vacation vibes with our Strawberry Mojito shooter. Each 50mL shooter contains 10mg of pure hemp CBD. Plus, it tastes like a long summer day with nowhere to be in a hurry. You can also effortlessly add this to your favorite drink for a little something extra.
Ablis CBD infusions are formulated to fit seamlessly into your active lifestyle. So, kick back with a refreshing, THC-free CBD sparkling water, pack an extra MCT oil squeeze pack for the summit push, and always keep an on-the-go shot handy. Because no matter how you play, Ablis is here for it.