Top shelf, first-in-class flavor, aroma, and effects. Each batch is hand-selected at peak freshness by our OG farmers. Only the best flower from our fields is selected to make these best-in-class concentrates. Dosi-Cake | Indica Hybrid | [wedding cake x do si dos] "sugary shortbread and pine" Archive Genetics strikes again! The creators of some of our favorites (like the Moonbow!) have come back with some more heat. Dosi-Cake has all the classic Face Off and Dosi terps that we are familiar with combined with some added depth of cream and dough. The result is a nice balance of gas and dough that keeps us going back in for more. This Indica-dominant strain isn’t too heavy on the couch lock and is a nice cerebral smoke throughout the day.

