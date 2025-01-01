About this product
ABX - Dosi-Cake Sauce + Diamonds - 1g
ABX AbsoluteXtractsTerpenes
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this strain
Dosi-Cake, also known as "Dosi Cake", combines Do-Si-Dos and Wedding Cake, giving us a new Kush cultivar. It hits your body with a potent relaxing effect that’s not too sedating. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, this strain takes the best attributes of both parents: Do-Si’s floral and spicy notes and Wedding Cake’s creamy kushiness.
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002270
- CA, US: CDPH-10004584
