  3. AbsoluteXtracts
AbsoluteXtracts

Elevate Your Adventure

ABX Sleepy Time is formulated with THC and supporting terpenes designed to promote restful slumber.
ABX Cannabis Oil Soft Gel Capsules. Precisely-dosed for long-lasting relief.
ABX Live resin pods preserve the flavor of live flower, offering a truly elevated vaping experience.
Full-spectrum, full-flavor, full-body effects. 100% pure cannabis oil. No additives.
Vegan, Gluten-Free, All-Natural Ingredient Gummies. Available in three delicious fruit flavors.
About AbsoluteXtracts

AbsoluteXtracts is the leader in strain-specific, full-spectrum vape cartridges and cannabis oils. 100% pure cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial or added flavors, ever. From a deep understanding of the cannabis plant, terpenes, and robust cannabinoid profiles, our formulations offer true-to-plant flavors and effects. Made with the best sun-grown cannabis that California has to offer. Cleanly extracted using CO2 without the use of toxic solvents or additives, in a variety of convenient and precisely-dosed applications. AbsoluteXtracts vape cartridges have always been made with 100% cannabis oil, grown without the use of pesticides. Our rigorous internal testing protocols, along with California’s robust testing standards, guarantee that our vape cartridges are pesticide- and additive-free. CDPH-10002270

United States, California