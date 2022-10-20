About this product
Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.
Dosido | Indica Hybrid | [OGKB x Face Off OG]
“#2 diesel poured on cookie dough”
Dosido is the intersection where doughy cookies and gassy pine cross. This foundational strain has helped shape a lot of the current genetic makeup in today's market. Notes of cream, dough and pine dance on the inhale with an added fuel-y punch on the back end. Dosido is a reminder of why the Cookies family has become such a figure in the current cannabis landscape.
Dosido | Indica Hybrid | [OGKB x Face Off OG]
“#2 diesel poured on cookie dough”
Dosido is the intersection where doughy cookies and gassy pine cross. This foundational strain has helped shape a lot of the current genetic makeup in today's market. Notes of cream, dough and pine dance on the inhale with an added fuel-y punch on the back end. Dosido is a reminder of why the Cookies family has become such a figure in the current cannabis landscape.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584