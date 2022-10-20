Carefully curated, whole flower cannabis terp sauce. Ceramic core and tip, 100% strain-specific, full-spectrum cannabis oil. Premium, true-to-flower flavor, aroma, and effects. Expertly grown and extracted. No CRC/distillate.



Dosido | Indica Hybrid | [OGKB x Face Off OG]



“#2 diesel poured on cookie dough”



Dosido is the intersection where doughy cookies and gassy pine cross. This foundational strain has helped shape a lot of the current genetic makeup in today's market. Notes of cream, dough and pine dance on the inhale with an added fuel-y punch on the back end. Dosido is a reminder of why the Cookies family has become such a figure in the current cannabis landscape.