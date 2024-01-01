ABX - Lemon Cherry Gelato Badder - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Lemon Cherry Gelato | Indica Hybrid | [Sunset Sherbet x GSC] | “Dank Cream Cake Batter”

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
