Lemon Slush | Sativa Hybrid | [Tropical Jack Infused with Gas)] | “Lemon OG x Grape Pie”

Lemon Slush is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie and Lemon OG Bred by Cannarado Seeds. Lemon Slush is 18%THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Slush effects make them feel uplifted, happy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Slush when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Lemon Slush features an aroma of earthy citrus with a flavor profile of lemon and grapefruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Slush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

