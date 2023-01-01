Precise Dosing, Flavor Free, Long Lasting 5mg THC & 2.5mg CBN/soft gel 150mg THC & 75mg CBN total
ABX Sleepy Time is made with ice water cannabis extract from whole flower cannabis, potent CBN, and calming terpenes designed to promote restful slumber. Formulated with consistent THC:CBN ratios of 2:1.
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.