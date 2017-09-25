ABX - Sour Banana Sherbet Badder - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Sour Banana Sherbet | Sativa Hybrid | [Banana Sherbet x Sour D] | “Pine-Fuel Plantain Milkshake”

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet, also known as "Sour Banana Sherbert" and "Banana Sherbet Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. This strain produces heavy-hitting effects that may make you feel relaxed and sleepy. Sour Banana Sherbet features a mix of sour fruit and diesel flavors that consumers love. Growers say this strain is easy to grow but stretches a great deal, meaning height management techniques are a must for anyone wanting to grow this at home.

A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
