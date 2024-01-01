ABX - Zangria Vape - 1g

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Zangria | Indica Hybrid | [Z x Thin Mint] | “Tropical Rainbow Sherbet”

About this strain

Zangria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Thin Mint and The Original Z. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zangria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Wizard Trees, the average price of Zangria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Zangria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zangria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

