ABX - Raspberry + Blueberry Dab Duos Rosin Gummies - 100mg

by ABX AbsoluteXtracts
About this product

Ice Water Cannabis Extract, Full Spectrum, Small Batch, Gelatin Free, Gluten Free, Plant-Based. Two flavors per pack.

10mg THC/gummy, 100mg THC total

Raspberry. Blueberry. Need we say more? This classic flavor combo will take you back to summer picnics and backyard BBQs. Bright and refreshing berry flavors are an instant classic.

Ingredients: Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, Water, Pectin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil (Coconut), Ice Water Cannabis Extract, Natural Flavors, Color Added
About this brand

ABX AbsoluteXtracts
A beloved heritage brand that’s led the way in 100% pure cannabis vaping. ABX has an unwavering commitment to providing Californians with the very best cannabis concentrates. We utilize several proprietary, dual processing extraction methods, designed over decades to optimize THC potency and amplify the flavor of your favorite strains. Our methods preserve and concentrate the widest range of bioactive cannabis compounds including terpenes, flavonoids, and major and minor cannabinoids so you get an intense and intensely satisfying true-to-plant experience.

To ensure proper and safe disposal of our products, please review the following important information. For additional details about our products and company, please visit our official website at abx.org.

Disclaimer:
For all-in-one vapes: An empty integrated cannabis vaporizer shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.
For standard cannabis vapes: A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002270
  • CA, US: CDPH-10004584
