About this product
Testing ranging from 25% and 2.5% to 30% and 4% on THC and Terpene percentage.
Colt 45 is traditionally an Indica leaning hybrid. This particular flower can offer very uplifting, thoughtful and creative effects. Colt 45 can compliment a good work out, hike or night out. Physically, Colt offers pain relief as well as help with chronic fatigue.
Colt 45 is a Dimensional, gassy bud that offers a gassy inhale with an earthy exhale.
About this brand
Access THC
Access THC is committed to providing premium, exotic, indoor grown Cannabis.
With the passing of 788 in Oklahoma, we have strived to bridge the gap between Growers and Patients to give Oklahoma patients the quality they deserve.
