Testing ranging from 25% and 2.5% to 30% and 4% on THC and Terpene percentage.



Colt 45 is traditionally an Indica leaning hybrid. This particular flower can offer very uplifting, thoughtful and creative effects. Colt 45 can compliment a good work out, hike or night out. Physically, Colt offers pain relief as well as help with chronic fatigue.

Colt 45 is a Dimensional, gassy bud that offers a gassy inhale with an earthy exhale.