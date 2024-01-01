Forbidden V 1500mg CBD + 900mg CBDV + 51mg THC + 36mg THCV

by Acknowledge
THC —CBD —
About this product

Get moving. Forbidden V is a powerhouse strain, with high levels of both CBD and CBDV enhancing performance, energy, and recovery.

50mg CBD/ML 30mg CBDV/ML 2mg CBC/ML 1.7mg THC/ML 1.2mg THCV/ML
Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, trans-β-Farnesene, Guaiol

How To Use
CBD affects people differently, so finding your perfect serving size is critical to reaping the maximum benefits. We recommend starting “slow and low”. To start, use half of a dropper once to twice daily. After a week, slowly increase the amount you’re using until you achieve the desired effect. An optimal serving for most people will be about 1 to 2 droppers (mLs), 1 or 2 times per day.

Details
Bottle volume: 30ml
Serving size: 1ml
Servings per container: 30

Store in a cool dark place.

Ingredients
Organic Safflower Oil: Safflower oil contains long chain fatty acids making it more bioavailable than MCT oil so your body is able to absorb more from the high-quality hemp!

Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract: We use all parts of our organic hemp to formulate our oil, and keep the healthy fats that most companies strip away to create a truly full spectrum tincture.

About this brand

We exist to redefine the CBD industry with unwavering transparency, quality, and sustainability, empowering consumers to make informed choices for their wellness journey while protecting the health of our planet. We craft CBD products that set new standards for excellence, integrity, and sustainability. We believe that by knowing better we do better, and that doing better isn’t just a moral stance; it is a strategic advantage that benefits people, the planet, and our products.
