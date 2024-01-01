How To Use CBD affects people differently, so finding your perfect serving size is critical to reaping the maximum benefits. We recommend starting “slow and low”. To start, use half of a dropper once to twice daily. After a week, slowly increase the amount you’re using until you achieve the desired effect. An optimal serving for most people will be about 1 to 2 droppers (mLs), 1 or 2 times per day.
We exist to redefine the CBD industry with unwavering transparency, quality, and sustainability, empowering consumers to make informed choices for their wellness journey while protecting the health of our planet. We craft CBD products that set new standards for excellence, integrity, and sustainability. We believe that by knowing better we do better, and that doing better isn’t just a moral stance; it is a strategic advantage that benefits people, the planet, and our products.