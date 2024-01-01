Get moving. Forbidden V is a powerhouse strain, with high levels of both CBD and CBDV enhancing performance, energy, and recovery.



20mg CBD/ML 10mg CBDV/ML 0.8mg CBC/ML 0.7mg THC/ML 0.5mg THCV/ML

Dominant Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Guaiol, trans-β-Farnesene



How To Use

CBD affects people differently, so finding your perfect serving size is critical to reaping the maximum benefits. We recommend starting “slow and low”. To start, use half of a dropper once to twice daily. After a week, slowly increase the amount you’re using until you achieve the desired effect. An optimal serving for most people will be about 1 to 2 droppers (mLs), 1 or 2 times per day.



Details

Bottle volume: 30ml

Serving size: 1ml

Servings per container: 30



Store in a cool dark place.



Ingredients

Organic Safflower Oil: Safflower oil contains long chain fatty acids making it more bioavailable than MCT oil so your body is able to absorb more from the high-quality hemp!



Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract: We use all parts of our organic hemp to formulate our oil, and keep the healthy fats that most companies strip away to create a truly full spectrum tincture.

