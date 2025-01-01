Our premium cannabis beverages are discreet, potent and fast acting. Our kitchen team handcrafts each drink in house, for the ultimate quality control. Made with quality cannabis concentrates, containing zero impurities and no residual solvents. During production we utilize Nano-emulsification technology to increase the bioavailability of the Cannabinoids to make it fast acting, effective and delicious! With multiple different lines to choose from anyone can find a flavor for them! Each of our flavors have 100mg THC per bottle, with 10 servings inside. The only different one would be our 1:1 line which would include 100mg CBD per bottle as well! Measured by using the cap, there is 10mg per capful! Our original THC beverage flavors are: Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Caramel Apple, Country Lemonade, Cream Soda, Orange Vanilla Float, Peach Lemonade, Pink Lemonade, Root Beer Float, Sour Grape Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Toasted Marshmellow, Tropical Lemonade.
Founded in 2015, Agro Couture is a staple of the Washington cannabis community. Serving over 200 licensed dispensaries spanning over 25 counties, you're never too far from your favorite cannabis products!
Since our founding, Agro Couture & Slab Mechanix have been refining our in-house practices to continue to provide the best quality products at a low price point. The utilization of our state-of-the-art cannabis kitchen, multiple grow rooms, and innovatory concentrate lab allows us to continue providing the best cannabinoids available at an affordable price.
