134 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 73
Show All 30
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$90
All Products
Presidential Kush
from Buddy Boy Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Gold Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Sherbet
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Widow
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Gold Leaf
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
banana split
from LUV8
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Golden Pineapple
from Phat Panda
23.8%
THC
0.59%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
rude boi
from Evergrow Northwest
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Atf
from Buddy Boy
___
THC
___
CBD
$102 g
In-store only
Evergreen Kush
from Buddy Boy
___
THC
___
CBD
$102 g
In-store only
GH Chernobyl
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
FF GH Chernobyl
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Dutchberry
from Artizen
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
AC Grape Ape
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Grape Ape
from Unknown Brand
18.35%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Cream Soda
from Dab Dudes
40.87%
THC
1.64%
CBD
Cream Soda
Strain
$10½ g
In-store only
Cookies X 413
from Northwest Cannabis Soluition
58.84%
THC
2.05%
CBD
Cookies X 413
Strain
$20½ g
In-store only
Pickens Mt. Aliens On Moonshine
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
Tangie
from Dab Dudes
30.69%
THC
3.23%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$18½ g
In-store only
Mixed
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
92.68%
THC
1.2%
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$15½ g
In-store only
Super Lemon Mix
from Millenium
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from IONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Dosido
from IONIC
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Unity
from Cedar Creek
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Pink Lemonade
from Two Heads Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
Primus
from Amber Brick
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Cookie Puffs
from Amber Brick
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
9lb Hammer
from Amber Brick
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Sled Gorrilla
from Amber Brick
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from BMF
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
white Urkle
from Amber Brick
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Green Crack
from Double Delicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
Blue lights
from Xtracted Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
citrique
from Xtracted Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Berry scone
from Xtracted Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
tree star
from Xtracted Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Tahoe OG Kush
from Oleum Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Gold
from Sitka
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Charlotte's Web
from Silica Phoenix
77.06%
THC
73.88%
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
Gelato
from SUBX
___
THC
___
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
1234