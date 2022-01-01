About this product
Akira’s Cherry Cobbler Crumble CBD Concentrate is made from our award-winning Cherry Cobbler hemp variety and is created using dried and cured hemp flower to achieve a more crumbly structure that is loaded with strong cherry notes and a hint of chocolate making it the perfect nightcap.
Sun grown in living soils
Full-spectrum blend of active cannabinoids
Free from pesticides, herbicides, solvents, and chemical fertilizers
Lab tested for purity and CBD content
Good Manufacturing Practices & Third-Party Testing
We believe the consumer has a right to know what’s in the products you purchase, which is why we conduct third-party laboratory testing for each of our products. We include these results with each purchase to demonstrate our commitment to full-transparency and to ensure peace of mind for the end consumer.
About this brand
Akira Botanicals
Our mission is to create products as though the health and well-being of our loved ones depend on it.
This starts with the plants themselves, which is why we grow using Beyond Organic methods. This means no pesticides, no synthetic fertilizers—no exceptions.
Plant medicine must be pure and without adulterants which is why we focus our energy on small-batch cultivation techniques that allow us to give each plant the attention it deserves. The most potent and effective products will naturally be derived from plants grown this way.
When you purchase through our website you are getting it straight from the source. 95% of the hemp companies out there are middlemen who buy from a farm like ours before marking it up 2-5x for their customers. It doesn’t need to be this way.
When you purchase from us, you get the highest quality hemp products at a price you can afford. That’s why we offer wholesale pricing on all bulk purchases (3-packs and 6-packs).
We appreciate each and every person who chooses to support our farm. You enable us to do what we love and for this we are eternally grateful.
We strive for continually improvement in every aspect of our operation and greatly value your feedback. So please, reach out and tell us your story. If there is something ailing you, let us know how we can help.
Our mission is to serve and these beautiful plants provide us with a meaningful way to do this.
