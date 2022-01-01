Our mission is to create products as though the health and well-being of our loved ones depend on it.



This starts with the plants themselves, which is why we grow using Beyond Organic methods. This means no pesticides, no synthetic fertilizers—no exceptions.



Plant medicine must be pure and without adulterants which is why we focus our energy on small-batch cultivation techniques that allow us to give each plant the attention it deserves. The most potent and effective products will naturally be derived from plants grown this way.



When you purchase through our website you are getting it straight from the source. 95% of the hemp companies out there are middlemen who buy from a farm like ours before marking it up 2-5x for their customers. It doesn’t need to be this way.



When you purchase from us, you get the highest quality hemp products at a price you can afford. That’s why we offer wholesale pricing on all bulk purchases (3-packs and 6-packs).



We appreciate each and every person who chooses to support our farm. You enable us to do what we love and for this we are eternally grateful.



We strive for continually improvement in every aspect of our operation and greatly value your feedback. So please, reach out and tell us your story. If there is something ailing you, let us know how we can help.



