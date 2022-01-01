All Kind batch-tempered chocolate bar. Approx.100mg THC in every hand poured. Snap off your perfect portion. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Belgian chocolate. This chocolate bar is great for those with a sweet tooth. Gluten free and dairy free, its a great way to get your daily relief. We believe in the power of plants and we love to make delicious edibles.



Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extract, Soy Lecithen, Natural Vanilla Flavoring