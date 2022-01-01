About this product
All Kind batch-tempered chocolate bar. Approx.100mg THC in every hand poured. Snap off your perfect portion. Each bar contains 15 squares of cannabinoid and flavonoid rich Belgian chocolate. This chocolate bar is great for those with a sweet tooth. Gluten free and dairy free, its a great way to get your daily relief. We believe in the power of plants and we love to make delicious edibles.
Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extract, Soy Lecithen, Natural Vanilla Flavoring
Ingredients: Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Sugar, Cannabis Hydrocarbon Extract, Soy Lecithen, Natural Vanilla Flavoring
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.