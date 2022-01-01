About this product
300mg THC A superfood of the highest quality. 100% Made in Maine. Our honey's naturally occurring cannabinoids and phytonutrients help support the body's immuno-defense system. Spread on toast, add to tea, and much more! Bee happy, Bee healthy! Ingredients: Honey, Ethanol Extracted Cannabis
Made in our Scarborough, Maine facility from local honey
About this brand
All Kind
Conveniently located in downtown Portland, Maine, All Kind provides locally grown, hand crafted cannabis edibles, pre-rolls, oil and flower.
Your health and happiness are our priority. Our products provide relief, promote wellness, and enable you to be your best self.
We offer a full line of accurately-dosed edibles that are the perfect blend of quality and taste. You can also choose from a wide strain selection of flower as well as concentrates.
