"Natural, high-dosed, Almora's collection of Infused Lemonades delivers another naturally flavorful cannabis experience. With three unique flavors to fulfill your every taste bud, each sip offers a delicious taste made using only the finest ingredients. Almora's Lemonades are balanced with absolutely no artificial flavors or sweeteners and combined with 100mg of THC sourced directly from California sun-grown whole flower. Whether you crave the classic, the fruity, or the harmonious blend, Almora's Lemonades offer a naturally better option. Cheers to nature's wonders!



Freshly squeezed lemons meet the subtle infusion of premium cannabis extract. This harmonious blend delivers a soothing and balanced euphoria, inviting you to unwind and savor the moment in a whole new way. Each sip carries the nostalgia of a traditional lemonade stand paired with the subtle relaxation that cannabis provides. Perfectly suited for laid-back gatherings or personal relaxation, our Cannabis-Infused Classic Lemonade offers a delightful and refreshing journey for both your taste buds and your senses.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."





read more