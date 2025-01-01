About this product
"Natural, high-dosed, Almora's collection of Infused Lemonades delivers another naturally flavorful cannabis experience. With three unique flavors to fulfill your every taste bud, each sip offers a delicious taste made using only the finest ingredients. Almora's Lemonades are balanced with absolutely no artificial flavors or sweeteners and combined with 100mg of THC sourced directly from California sun-grown whole flower. Whether you crave the classic, the fruity, or the harmonious blend, Almora's Lemonades offer a naturally better option. Cheers to nature's wonders!
This delightful elixir artfully combines the sweetness of sun-ripened strawberries with the zesty tang of lemons, creating a harmonious symphony of flavors that dance on your palate. Carefully infused with the finest cannabis extract, each sip offers a gentle and balanced euphoria, allowing you to unwind and savor the moment. Whether enjoyed on a lazy afternoon or shared among friends, our Cannabis-Infused Strawberry Lemonade is a sublime fusion of taste and relaxation, offering a unique and pleasurable experience for the senses.
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Strawberry Lemonade - Live Resin Beverage
AlmoraBeverages
About this product
About this brand
Almora
Born and raised on sun-drenched California farms, Almora respects cannabis in its purest form. Harnessing the power of the sun, we are dedicated to sustainable cultivation practices that deliver naturally better products from our farms to your fingertips. Whether you're seeking the purity of whole flower, the portability of vapes, the potency of concentrates, the refreshment of beverages, or the convenience of pre-rolls, Almora offers products that elevate your senses.
Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, the town of Almora has long been a haven for those embarking on a journey of self-discovery amidst sacred temples and lush valleys, where wild cannabis thrives.
At Almora, we blend time-honored traditions with innovative practices to craft cannabis that transcends expectations. By focusing on our commitment to best-in-class genetics, cultivation practices, and love for the plant, we bring you cannabis the way nature intended.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: C11-0000107-LIC
