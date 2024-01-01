Use aloha20 at checkout to save 20% off your order!



Indulge in the vibrant taste of the islands with Hawaiian POG 3000mg CBD Oil. Infused with the tropical flavors of passion fruit, orange, and guava, this CBD oil brings a burst of sunshine to your wellness routine. With 3000mg of premium CBD, Hawaiian POG is crafted to support relaxation, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being—all while delighting your taste buds.



The exotic blend of passion fruit, orange, and guava offers a refreshing, fruity experience that makes taking your daily dose of CBD a true pleasure. Each drop embodies the spirit of aloha, providing a harmonious connection between body, mind, and soul.



Perfect for those who want to enjoy both flavor and wellness benefits, Hawaiian POG 3000mg CBD Oil is your go-to solution for elevating your self-care rituals. Let the natural power of hemp combined with the tropical essence of Hawaiian fruits bring you the vitality, comfort, and balance you deserve. Feel the island vibes and discover your path to wellness with Hawaiian POG.



NON-GMO | MADE IN USA | TASTE DELICIOUS | NO PESTICIDES | LABORATORY TESTED



Our 3,000mg Aloha Hemp CBD Tincture holds 1 fluid oz and contains 30 servings at 1ml each. The dropper in the cap has measurement markers of .25, .5, .75 and 1ml to help with serving size.

read more