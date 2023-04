Rolled exclusively with whole flower and ready to smoke, our Pre-Rolls are a convenient way to take your favorite AMAZE strain on your next adventure.



Available in single and 5-packs, every pre-roll contains 0.5g of premium flower.



"An intensely flavorful and aromatic blend of tropical fruits, this unique strain can uplift mind and body.



Genetics: Florida Orange x Purple Punch



Flavors: Fruit soda, candy, skunk



Effects: Uplifting, mood elevation, creativity



Terpenes: d-limonene, β-myrcene, linalool"

